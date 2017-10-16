National

Kids, woman hurt as wind sends NY bounce house airborne

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 7:07 AM

WHEATFIELD, N.Y.

Authorities say several children and a 76-year-old woman have been treated for injuries sustained when a wind gust sent a bounce house airborne at a western New York event.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says the inflatable structure was set up at a corn maze in the town of Wheatfield on Sunday when a strong gust of wind lifted it into the air and blew it about 50 feet.

Deputies say several children inside the bounce house suffered minor injuries. Police say a woman standing next to it was dragged about 20 feet. She was treated at a Buffalo hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office is investigating.

