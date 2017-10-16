National

Georgia cheerleaders to protest anthem in stadium tunnel

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 5:35 AM

KENNESAW, Ga.

A group of Georgia cheerleaders say they'll take a knee in the stadium tunnel when the national anthem is played at Saturday's homecoming game since their university moved them off the field after an earlier demonstration.

Kennesaw State University cheerleader Shlondra Young tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the so-called "Kennesaw Five" will kneel until the U.S. flag "represents what it should."

The cheerleaders say they've paid attention to the nationwide debate over NFL players kneeling during the anthem, and they prayed before doing so at a Sept. 30 game.

Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren tells The Marietta Daily Journal he called the school president after that game and was assured the demonstration would not happen again.

School officials say they moved the cheerleaders off the field before games to "improve the fan experience."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

    AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video