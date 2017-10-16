After Alabama loss, Trump tests endorsement in S. Carolina

FILE- In this Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster after arriving on Air Force One at Charleston International Airport in North Charleston, S.C. Fresh off the Alabama defeat of his chosen candidate to replace Jeff Sessions, Trump is again wading into southern horse-race politics, visiting South Carolina on Monday, Oct. 16, to lend his support for the campaign of McMaster, one of his earliest backers. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo