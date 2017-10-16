Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan participates in a question and answer program about her time sitting on the high court at the Chicago-Kent College of Law, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Chicago.
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan participates in a question and answer program about her time sitting on the high court at the Chicago-Kent College of Law, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast AP Photo
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan participates in a question and answer program about her time sitting on the high court at the Chicago-Kent College of Law, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast AP Photo

National

Kagan: Not having to get door 1 plus of new status

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 8:25 PM

CHICAGO

Justice Elena Kagan says one advantage of no longer being the most junior member of the Supreme Court is that she no longer has to answer the door when someone knocks as the nine justices are meeting.

The 57-year-old spoke Monday at the Chicago-Kent College of Law. Kagan didn't veer into potentially sensitive topics and wasn't asked to by students.

She also relinquishes her chairmanship of the high-court cafeteria committee. She said that might include asking cooks, "What happened to the good recipe for chocolate chip cookies?"

Who would knock while justices are meeting? Kagan said it might be someone bringing justices their eyeglasses or coffee.

It's now Donald Trump appointee Neil Gorsuch's duty, by tradition, to attend to the door. But Kagan joked that she still flinches whenever anyone knocks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

    AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video