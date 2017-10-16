National

Federal judge to hear arguments over Trump travel ban

Associated Press

October 16, 2017 2:38 AM

BALTIMORE

A federal judge in Maryland is scheduled to hold a hearing on requests for preliminary injunctions in three lawsuits over the most recent Trump administration travel restrictions.

The suits argue that restricting travel for citizens of predominantly Muslim countries violates the U.S. Constitution.

The Trump administration in September announced the most recent restrictions, which affect citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen — and some Venezuelan government officials and their families. They're to go into effect Oct. 18.

