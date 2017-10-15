National

The Latest: Court resumes Monday in burning death trial

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 9:00 PM

BATESVILLE, Miss.

The Latest on the trial of a Mississippi man charged in a woman's burning death (all times local):

8:50 p.m.

Court will be back in session Monday in the trial of a Mississippi man charged in the 2014 burning death of a woman.

Jurors deliberated more than four hours Sunday before the judge sent the sequestered group back to their hotel for the night.

Quinton Tellis is charged with capital murder in the death of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers. Defense attorneys argued that the wrong man is on trial.

Firefighters testified Chambers told them someone named "Eric" or "Derek" set her on fire. Some first responders said Chambers looked like a "zombie," with burned skin and hair, when she walked from a wooded area in Courtland, Mississippi, on Dec. 6, 2014. She died hours later.

District Attorney John Champion said Chambers' throat was severely damaged and she could not pronounce the letter T. He said she could have been trying to say "Tellis."

____

4:10 p.m.

Jurors are considering whether to convict a Mississippi man in the burning death of a woman

Defense attorneys said in closing arguments Sunday that the wrong man is on trial. Quinton Tellis is charged with capital murder in the death of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.

Firefighters testified Chambers told them someone named "Eric" or "Derek" set her on fire. Some first responders said Chambers looked like a "zombie," with burned skin and hair, when she walked from a wooded area in Courtland, Mississippi, on Dec. 6, 2014. She died hours later.

A defense attorney, Alton Peterson, told jurors: "The killer's name was Eric."

District Attorney John Champion said Chambers' throat was severely damaged and she could not pronounce the letter T. He said she could have been trying to say "Tellis."

___

This story has been corrected to show the name of defense attorney who told jurors, "The killer's name was Eric," was Alton Peterson, not Jay Hale.

____

1:48 p.m.

A Mississippi man charged in the burning death of a woman will not testify in his own capital murder trial.

Attorneys were making closing arguments Sunday in the trial of 29-year-old Quinton Tellis, who has pleaded not guilty to capital murder in the death of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.

Prosecutors theorize that Tellis had sex with Chambers before setting her and her car on fire and leaving her to die along a back road in Courtland, Mississippi, on Dec. 6, 2014.

Tellis has told investigators he does not know who killed Chambers.

A severely burned Chambers was found walking near her burning car. A doctor testified she had third-degree burns on most her body when she died at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) north of Courtland.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

    AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video