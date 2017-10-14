National

The Latest: Arrest at LaGuardia Airport disrupts travel

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 10:02 PM

NEW YORK

The Latest on a bomb threat at New York's LaGuardia Airport (all times local):

11 p.m.

A 70-year-old passenger who was arrested at New York's LaGuardia Airport after authorities say he threatened a ticket agent has pleaded not guilty to making a terrorist threat.

John Park of Farmington, Michigan, was released without bail after his arraignment late Saturday.

Authorities say Park became irate when he was told there was a $50 fee to check his bag Saturday morning.

Prosecutors say Park told the ticket agent at Spirit Airlines there was a bomb in the bag and tried to leave.

Police shut down the ticketing area of the airport's main terminal temporarily while the bomb squad checked the bag. No explosives were found.

___

1 p.m.

A 70-year-old passenger was arrested Saturday at LaGuardia Airport after authorities say he threatened a worker at the Spirit Airlines ticket counter, prompting a partial evacuation of the terminal and the summoning of explosives experts.

The police action shut down the ticketing area of the airport's main terminal temporarily while the New York Police Department's bomb squad responded to the scene and checked a bag. No explosives were found.

The man was identified as In John Park of Farmington, Michigan. It was not clear who would represent him at an initial court appearance in state court in Queens.

Joe Pentangelo, a Port Authority spokesman, said the threat was made by a passenger at about 7:15 a.m. in Terminal B. He said the airport was functioning normally about two hours later.

