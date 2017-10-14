National

The Latest: Analyst guide jury through data, video

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 7:43 PM

BATESVILLE, Miss.

The Latest on the trial of a man charged with fatally burning a Mississippi woman (all times local):

7:25 p.m.

An intelligence analyst has guided a jury through cellphone data and video footage prosecutors hope will prove their theory that a Mississippi man fatally burned a 19-year-old woman.

Paul Rowlett testified Saturday in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who has pleaded not guilty to capital murder in the death of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.

Prosecutors theorize that Tellis had sex with Chambers before he set her and her car on fire and left her to die along a back road in Courtland, Mississippi, on Dec. 6, 2014.

Rowlett says he analyzes data for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Oxford and was called in to help Panola County prosecutors with their investigation.

Rowlett showed the jury maps, photos, videos and other visual aids in efforts to show that Tellis was with Chambers on the night she was burned.

Defense attorney Darla Palmer challenged Rowlett on the accuracy of cellphone location data.

___

12:35 p.m.

An investigator says no one named Eric was tested for DNA evidence in the case of a Mississippi woman who was fatally burned, even though she mentioned those names to firefighters who treated her before she died.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agent Tim Douglas testified Saturday in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who has pleaded not guilty to capital murder in the December 2014 death of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.

Prosecutors theorize that Tellis had sex with Chambers before he set her and her car on fire and left her to die along a back road in Courtland, Mississippi.

Firefighters have testified she told them someone named Eric or Derek set her on fire.

Douglas said about 10 men named Eric or Derek were interviewed but were cleared.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

    AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video