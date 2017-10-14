The Latest: British actress accuses Harvey Weinstein of rape

FILE - In this March 28, 2005 file photo, "Sin City" co-director Robert Rodriguez, center, poses with Miramax co-founders Harvey, left, and Bob Weinstein at the Los Angeles premiere. Bob Weinstein, in an interview published Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, by The Hollywood Reporter, he said that he and Harvey have barely spoken in five years, explaining they ran separate divisions of their company from opposite coasts. Bob said he knew Harvey was unfaithful to his wife, but had no idea of the alleged acts of sexual harassment and assault. He says he feels "sick for the victims.” Chris Pizzello AP Photo