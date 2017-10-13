The Olympic Tavern in Rockford, Illinois offered road construction workers free beer if they sped construction up
A bar was tired of road construction, so it made the roadwork crew a tempting offer

By Donovan Harrell

October 13, 2017 6:17 PM

The Olympic Tavern in Rockford, Illinois was getting sick of months of road construction on Route 2, where the business is located.

It even had to temporarily change its hours to accommodate its guests, according to a Facebook post.

“Olympic fans - construction has clearly been a pain for the last few months, so we're temporarily amending our hours through Oct 31,” the Facebook post said. “We hope you understand this temporary change, as we'll return to our regular schedule at the end of October. Thank you all for sticking with us – we truly appreciate it.”

So it came up with a solution to encourage the Illinois Department of Transportation construction workers to speed things up.

“So, this sign has been up for a week already but I don't think there's gonna be any free beer today,” said the Facebook post attached to a photo of the sign. “We are scheduled to get a new sidewalk on Wednesday though, so please be cautious and utilize the entrance on the north side of our building (on Fulton Ave). Construction season's almost done!”

The restaurant's food and beverage manager, Zak Rotello, told KWQC that restaurant traffic is down. But the construction crew had a good sense of humor about the sign.

“The guys working on the street thought it was hilarious,” Rotello said, adding that there was “no official response from IDOT and, no, they're still not done.”

Construction on the road has gone on for two years and likely won’t be finished until next year, according to KMOV.

