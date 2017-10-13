‘This is who we are’: This high school’s pep rallies are the talk of Texas — again

More Videos 2:28 How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School Pause 1:57 A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years. 1:55 Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018 2:24 UIL Spirit State Championships: Day 3 3:56 Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 0:41 Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 2:00 UIL Spirit State Championships: Day 2 0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 1:42 Arlington MLK Day Parade canceled 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 10 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band At Martin High School in Laredo, Texas on Oct. 5, 2017, students were treated to Conjunto music from an all-student band. Students come down from the bleachers to dance to to the music. See the footage from the pep rally that was captured by the school's principal. One of his clips has over 400,000 views. At Martin High School in Laredo, Texas on Oct. 5, 2017, students were treated to Conjunto music from an all-student band. Students come down from the bleachers to dance to to the music. See the footage from the pep rally that was captured by the school's principal. One of his clips has over 400,000 views. Guillermo Pro

At Martin High School in Laredo, Texas on Oct. 5, 2017, students were treated to Conjunto music from an all-student band. Students come down from the bleachers to dance to to the music. See the footage from the pep rally that was captured by the school's principal. One of his clips has over 400,000 views. Guillermo Pro