The Latest: Harassment scandal scraps starry Amazon series

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2012 file photo, producer Harvey Weinstein attends the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit Tribute to Quentin Tarantino in New York. New York City police detectives are taking a fresh look into sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein. Police spokesman Peter Donald said Thursday that investigators are reviewing police files to see if any women previously reported being assaulted or harassed by the media mogul Photo by Andy Kropa