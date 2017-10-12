Cleveland Willis, 28, is accused of robbing a Kentucky Fried Chicken he used to work for.
Cleveland Willis, 28, is accused of robbing a Kentucky Fried Chicken he used to work for. East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's handout
Cleveland Willis, 28, is accused of robbing a Kentucky Fried Chicken he used to work for. East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's handout

National

He recognized the robber and asked 'Is that you?' The man replied 'No, it's not me,' police say

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

October 12, 2017 05:23 PM

Dressed in black clothes and wearing a black ski mask, the man entered the Baton Rouge, Louisiana KFC. He pointed a gun at the employees and demanded money.

Employees emptied the cash registers and gave the man the $612 inside. But two employees noticed something familiar about the robber’s voice and facial features “visible through the holes” in his ski mask.

“Cleveland, is that you?” one of the employees asked, according to East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's police records of the Oct. 3 incident.

“No, it’s not me” Cleveland Willis, 28, the suspected robber replied, according to police records.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Willis worked for the KFC for “several months” with the same coworkers he’s suspected of robbing. He was also seen seen driving away from the crime scene in a silver Nissan Altima, the same car he used to go to work in, according to police records.

Willis faces a charge of armed robbery. Bail hasn’t been set yet.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School 2:28

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School

Pause
Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018 1:55

Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018

Pigeons at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo 1:19

Pigeons at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 3:56

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 10 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 10

Inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth, hunting down a Sunday comeback 2:47

Inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth, hunting down a Sunday comeback

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Comedy legend Bill Murray and PGA Tour star Jordan Spieth talk to the media following their pro am round 3:36

Comedy legend Bill Murray and PGA Tour star Jordan Spieth talk to the media following their pro am round

TCU coach Jamie Dixon proud of effort despite overtime loss at Oklahoma 2:25

TCU coach Jamie Dixon proud of effort despite overtime loss at Oklahoma

  • How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School

    The FBI’s Hazardous Devices School at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, plays a key role in training and certifying all of the nation’s public safety bomb technicians.

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School

View More Video