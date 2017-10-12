Country star Jason Aldean resumes tour after Vegas shooting

FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo Jason Aldean performs during a surprise pop up concert at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. Aldean is set to make an emotional return to the stage, Thursday, Oct. 12 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after cancelling tour dates following the mass shooting in Las Vegas. The singer was onstage Oct. 1 when a gunman sprayed bullets into the crowd at the outdoor Route 91 Harvest festival, killing dozens of people and leaving hundreds injured. Photo by Amy Harris