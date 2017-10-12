FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo Jason Aldean performs during a surprise pop up concert at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. Aldean is set to make an emotional return to the stage, Thursday, Oct. 12 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after cancelling tour dates following the mass shooting in Las Vegas. The singer was onstage Oct. 1 when a gunman sprayed bullets into the crowd at the outdoor Route 91 Harvest festival, killing dozens of people and leaving hundreds injured.
FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo Jason Aldean performs during a surprise pop up concert at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. Aldean is set to make an emotional return to the stage, Thursday, Oct. 12 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after cancelling tour dates following the mass shooting in Las Vegas. The singer was onstage Oct. 1 when a gunman sprayed bullets into the crowd at the outdoor Route 91 Harvest festival, killing dozens of people and leaving hundreds injured. Photo by Amy Harris
FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo Jason Aldean performs during a surprise pop up concert at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. Aldean is set to make an emotional return to the stage, Thursday, Oct. 12 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after cancelling tour dates following the mass shooting in Las Vegas. The singer was onstage Oct. 1 when a gunman sprayed bullets into the crowd at the outdoor Route 91 Harvest festival, killing dozens of people and leaving hundreds injured. Photo by Amy Harris

National

Country star Jason Aldean resumes tour after Vegas shooting

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 9:54 PM

TULSA, Okla.

Country star Jason Aldean returned to the stage Thursday night after cancelling tour dates following the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The singer was onstage Oct. 1 when a gunman sprayed bullets into the crowd at the outdoor Route 91 Harvest festival, killing 58 people and leaving nearly 500 injured. It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Aldean resumed his tour in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He canceled shows in Los Angeles, San Diego and Anaheim, California, last week out of respect for the victims and to take time to mourn.

The singer visited shooting victims still in a Las Vegas hospital Sunday. The day before, Aldean performed Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" on "Saturday Night Live" in tribute to the victims and the late rock superstar.

Petty died the day after the shooting in Los Angeles after suffering cardiac arrest.

"You can be sure that we are going to walk through these tough times together every step of the way," Aldean said during his special appearance on "SNL."

Authorities have said Stephen Paddock targeted the country music festival, opening fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel. They are still trying to determine a motive.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

    AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video