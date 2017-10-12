APNewsBreak: US closes trucking firm tied to smuggling case

FILE - In this July 23, 2017, file photo, a Pyle Transportation-branded semitrailer, at right, is towed from the scene of a human trafficking case in which multiple immigrants died in San Antonio. Federal safety regulators on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, shut down the troubled Schaller, Iowa-based trucking company after a review found the company's safety rating was unsatisfactory. Eric Gay, File AP Photo