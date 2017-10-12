‘I really don’t know where I’m going’: Weinstein ‘devastated’ to lose wife & kids

More Videos 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know Pause 2:57 Snake bites, and sightings of slithering reptiles increase in 2017 1:03 The State Fair Chronicles: Midway Maneuvers 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 2:25 Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones 2:48 West side motel owner ordered to clean up or face closure 1:40 Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 1:22 Arlington PD looks to ID two men allegedly burglarizing a home while dressed as "official" workers 1:07 177 students: UIL's smallest 5A football program beating schools 10 times bigger 2:39 Dallas Cowboys fans want players to play and President Trump to stick to politics Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Harvey Weinstein faces more sexual assault allegations More women have stepped forward to make claims against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie as well as a former screenwriter are among the latest to say Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances. More women have stepped forward to make claims against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie as well as a former screenwriter are among the latest to say Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances. Meta Viers McClatchy

