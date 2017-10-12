Jury in trial of burned woman to visit key locations in case

Quinton Tellis, 29, sits in a Batesville, Miss., courtroom, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. The trial this week could shed some light on the mystery behind the gruesome death of a 19-year-old Mississippi woman who was set on fire and left to die beside her burning car. Tellis has pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of Jessica Chambers. Rogelio V. Solis, Pool AP Photo