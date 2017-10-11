Fertility tests are inaccurate, new study suggests.
Fertility tests are inaccurate, new study suggests. Creative Commons
Fertility tests are inaccurate, new study suggests. Creative Commons

National

Thinking of taking a fertility test? It might be a waste of money, study finds

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

October 11, 2017 3:45 PM

If the results of a fertility test have got you stressed, don’t worry — it likely doesn’t say anything about your chances of getting pregnant, a new study found.

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that fertility tests, which often use blood and urine samples to gauge the number of eggs a woman has, are hardly accurate in predicting the likelihood of someone conceiving a child.

For the study, researchers examined 750 women between the ages of 30 and 44 who had been trying to get pregnant for a three-month period between April 2008 and March 2016.

The women, who didn’t have a history of infertility, were tested for a variety of hormones, including antimüllerian hormone (AMH) and inhibin B, both of which decrease in a woman’s body as her number of eggs decreases, according to Today.

They were also given a pregnancy test and told to alert the researchers if they conceived a child.

It is largely believed that if a woman has a lower amount of AMH or inhibin B in her body, she will have a smaller chance of becoming pregnant. And some fertility tests have begun to test for those hormones as a way of indicating the chance of conception.

The new study’s findings, however, seem to suggest those hormones are far from accurate in determining a woman’s fertility.

Among women with a low AMH value, according to the study, there was an 84 percent “predicted cumulative probability” that she would conceive within “12 cycles of pregnancy attempt.” For women with a regular AMH level, it was a 75 percent probability.

That’s a “nonsignificant difference,” according to the study, suggesting that the hormones themselves aren’t enough to determine how many years left a woman has to get pregnant.

“Our findings challenge the clinical assumption that diminished ovarian reserve is a cause of infertility, but these findings are important for women,” Dr. Anne Steiner, the study’s lead author and a professor at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, said to CNN. “Women are partnering and getting married later in life. They are aware of age-related decline in fertility. Women are seeking tests, outside of their age, that inform them about their fertility.”

Steiner added: “Age still remains the best predictor of a woman's reproductive potential.”

A better test for fertility would be examining if a woman ovulates each month, instead of figuring out the total number of eggs she has left, Dr. Richard Anderson, the head of gynecology and obstetrics at Britain’s University of Edinburgh, told Today.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

    AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video