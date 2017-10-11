Watch this 11-year-old girl find out her 2-year wait to be adopted is finally over

More Videos 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know Pause 0:32 Texas Tech put on lockdown after campus police officer shot 2:57 Snake bites, and sightings of slithering reptiles increase in 2017 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59 1:21 Aerial video shows devastation of Northern California fires 2:15 Witness describes horror of Las Vegas shooting 2:27 Catch up on the Harvey Weinstein accusations in two minutes 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 2:30 Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth 2:08 Packers and Cowboys fans may hate each other during the game, but first they love to tailgate - together Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Utah girl is overjoyed to learn she's joining a 'forever family' Eleven-year-old Tannah Butterfield was caught on security video at her South Jordan, Utah, school the moment that the school's office manager told Tannah her adoption would be finalized. Eleven-year-old Tannah Butterfield was caught on security video at her South Jordan, Utah, school the moment that the school's office manager told Tannah her adoption would be finalized. Jackie Alexander via Instagram

Eleven-year-old Tannah Butterfield was caught on security video at her South Jordan, Utah, school the moment that the school's office manager told Tannah her adoption would be finalized. Jackie Alexander via Instagram