This 13-year-old was being bullied on Facebook. He grabbed a gun from the family safe

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

October 11, 2017 11:54 AM

Police say “Facebook bullying” led a 13-year-old boy to shoot his 12-year-old neighbor Monday in Taunton, Mass., about 15 miles south of Boston.

There was an ongoing feud between the two boys, according to witnesses cited in the police news release, and on Monday a group of boys confronted the 13-year-old. He felt threatened, so he unlocked the family safe, got a gun and went out into the woods surrounding their East Taunton neighborhood looking for the boy. It is unclear whether the boy had a key to the safe or knew the combination to unlock it.

“My son had called me and he told me they came in the yard and tried to stab him and he was scared so he went, like, as the kids were leaving the yard, running away from the yard, he went to go shoot in the air and it shot him in the arm,” the 13-year-old’s mother, who did not want to be identified, told CBS Boston. Police said it appeared that the boy did fire a warning shot in the air before firing the shot that hit the 12-year-old in the arm.

The 12-year-old victim was shot once in the arm with a .22 caliber long rifle, the police report says.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Rhode Island, where he was in stable condition as of Monday night. Police say the 13-year-old was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of possession of a loaded firearm without a license and one count of discharging that firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

The names of both the alleged shooter and the victim are being withheld by authorities, as they are minors.

According to a 2015 survey conducted by the Center for Disease Prevention, an estimated 16 percent of high school students reported being bullied electronically in the previous 12 months.

  • Derek shares his story of bullying, substance use

    Derek shares his story of substance use and depression in this video posted by the Speak Your Mind Texas campaign. See more at www.speakyourmindtexas.org.

Derek shares his story of bullying, substance use

Derek shares his story of substance use and depression in this video posted by the Speak Your Mind Texas campaign. See more at www.speakyourmindtexas.org.

Texas Health and Human Services Commission

