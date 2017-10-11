He pulled out his gun to save a woman from a dog attack. But it wasn’t the dog he hit

It was an ordinary night in Michael Williams’ Detroit neighborhood. He was outside his home, spraying for bugs and getting ready for the evening.
That’s when he heard the first screams for help.
The 61-year-old neighborhood watchman dropped what he was doing when he saw a neighbor desperately trying to fight off an angry pit bull with nothing more than a scarf, the Detroit Free Press reported.
Williams, who has a concealed-carry permit, pulled out his weapon and shot at the dog to try to save the woman. Unfortunately, he missed the dog and wound up shooting the victim instead, according to the Detroit Free Press.
He carried her to his porch and then returned to fire some more shots at the dog, which ran away and has yet to be found, reported WDIV.
The woman, later identified as 53-year-old Patricia Crosby, was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to the left flank. Her death was ruled a homicide, and Williams was taken into custody before being released shortly after, the Associated Press reported.
Police are now reviewing the case and say they will decide whether or not charges are warranted.
“Everyone’s responsible for the bullet that comes out of your gun,” Detroit Police Captain Darin Szilagy told WXYZ. “It's a very difficult situation. We feel terrible for the woman and her family, and I feel terrible for the man who was trying to truly help someone. It's a lose-lose situation here.”
Williams told the Detroit Free Press that he doesn’t know what happened, but also doesn’t know what would have happened had he not been there.
“What's going through my mind is, I hate I was there and don't hate I was there," Williams said. "It just hurts when you're trying to help somebody and then they get hurt, trying to save their life.”
“She begged me to help her and I ran down trying to help her,” he told WXYZ. “And this dog trying to attack, attack, attack – ‘til I found my left hand and the gun went off. And she said, Mike you shot me. And I picked her up. It just hurt me so bad.”
Williams’ mother said she would not want any charges brought against the man, but wanted the city to do more to address the dangers of dangerous dogs, WXYZ reported.
