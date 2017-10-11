National

The Latest: Ophelia 10th Atlantic hurricane, no land threat

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 3:47 PM

MIAMI

The Latest on tropical weather (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Forecasters say Ophelia has become the 10th hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic season, churning far out at sea and no threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory Wednesday afternoon that Ophelia gained hurricane status as its top sustained winds reached 75 mph (120 kph). The core of Ophelia is located about 760 miles (1,220 kilometers) southwest of the Azores and the storm is moving east at 3 mph (6 kph).

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

The Miami-based hurricane center says Ophelia could strengthen some more over the next 48 hours.

___

11 a.m.

Forecasters say Ophelia is beginning to look like a hurricane on satellite images but hasn't quite reached hurricane status yet.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Ophelia now has top sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph). At 11 a.m. Wednesday, the core of the storm was located about 775 miles (1,245 kilometers) southwest of the Azores far out at sea.

The storm is currently moving to the east at 3 mph (6 kph), and no coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

The hurricane center says some strengthening is in the forecast and Ophelia is expected to become a hurricane any time Wednesday or Thursday. It is also expected to make a gradual turn to the northeast starting Thursday night.

____

5 a.m.

Tropical Storm Ophelia is moving southeastward in the Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane overnight or on Thursday.

The storm's maximum sustained winds Wednesday morning are near 65 mph (100 kph).

As of 5 a.m. EDT, Ophelia, which isn't currently a threat to any land, was centered about 785 miles (1,265 kilometers) southwest of the Azores and moving southeast near 6 mph (9 kph).

