Destinee Miller, 20, of Des Moines
Destinee Miller, 20, of Des Moines Polk County (Iowa) Jail Courtesy
Destinee Miller, 20, of Des Moines Polk County (Iowa) Jail Courtesy

National

Her 4-year-old was making breakfast for his siblings in a house full of poop, cops say

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

October 11, 2017 8:38 AM

When police showed up to Destinee Miller’s house Monday, she wasn’t at home caring for her three young children as they played outside, but her absence was just the tip of the iceberg.

Miller, 25, has been charged with three counts of child endangerment, four counts of animal neglect and one count of neglect or abandonment of a dependent. She was released from Polk County Jail in Des Moines Tuesday on bond of over $12,000 after police described finding her three children in the filthiest of conditions.

Her 4-year-old son told police he was trying to make breakfast for his sister, 2, and brother, 1. He reportedly said the oven made a noise that scared him, so he brought his brother and sister outside.

Police told KCCI-TV the 2-year-old was “naked and covered in feces from head to toe.” The baby boy reportedly had a full diaper, and the oven was still on and hot as the children played outside.

Hundreds of mounds of dog feces, and human waste, littered the inside of Miller’s home. She arrived home soon after authorities did, according to the Des Moines Register, and told them she left the children alone to have one of seven dogs that lived on the property put down.

The Iowa Department of Human Services has reportedly removed the children from the home.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

    AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video