National

Florida immigration officer gets 4 years for taking bribe

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 5:23 AM

MIAMI

A Florida immigration officer has been sentenced to four years in prison for taking a bribe from a woman he accused of using a fake marriage to gain U.S. residency.

Federal court records show 34-year-old Jovany Perez was sentenced in Miami last week. He pleaded guilty in July to receiving a bribe while a public official.

Perez was a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officer when he determined in April a woman he was interviewing was lying about her marriage. Perez offered to help the woman but not in his office. They met in a restaurant parking lot, where authorities say Perez fondled her and suggested they have sex. She refused.

Investigators say Perez then said he could fix things for $2,000. The woman contacted authorities. Perez was arrested later after taking the money.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

    AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video