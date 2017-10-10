Kylr Yust, suspected in the disappearances of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions, pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of abandoning a corpse at the Cass County Justice Center on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Harrisonville, Mo. The two women's remains were found in April in a wooded area south of Belton in rural Cass County.
Kylr Yust, suspected in the disappearances of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions, pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of abandoning a corpse at the Cass County Justice Center on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Harrisonville, Mo. The two women's remains were found in April in a wooded area south of Belton in rural Cass County. The Kansas City Star via AP Keith Myers

Suspect in deaths of 2 Missouri women enters not-guilty plea

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 8:00 PM

HARRISONVILLE, Mo.

A 29-year-old Missouri man who is charged in the deaths of two women who disappeared nearly a decade apart has pleaded not guilty.

Kylr Yust of Kansas City entered the plea Tuesday. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of abandoning a corpse in the deaths of 21-year-old Jessica Runions, of Raymore, and 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky, of Belton.

Runions disappeared in September 2016 after leaving a party with Yust. Kopetsky disappeared in May 2007, days after taking out an order of protection against Yust.

The two women's remains were found in April in a wooded area south of Belton in rural Cass County.

Yust is being held in Cass County on $1 million bond. His next hearing date is set for Dec. 28.

