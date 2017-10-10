Suspect in deaths of 2 Missouri women enters not-guilty plea

Kylr Yust, suspected in the disappearances of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions, pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of abandoning a corpse at the Cass County Justice Center on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Harrisonville, Mo. The two women's remains were found in April in a wooded area south of Belton in rural Cass County. The Kansas City Star via AP Keith Myers