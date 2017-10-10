More Videos

Texas Tech put on lockdown after campus police officer shot 0:32

Texas Tech put on lockdown after campus police officer shot

Pause
AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties 0:14

Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

Need a snuggle buddy? So does Leah - a Chihuahua mix looking for her furr-ever home! 0:06

Need a snuggle buddy? So does Leah - a Chihuahua mix looking for her furr-ever home!

The State Fair Chronicles: Introduction 1:03

The State Fair Chronicles: Introduction

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Texas Tech commit throws 5 touchdown passes against FW Dunbar 1:12

Texas Tech commit throws 5 touchdown passes against FW Dunbar

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill 1:30

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4

  • Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers

    Some players sat out the national anthem before the Chiefs-Chargers game in Carson, California.

Some players sat out the national anthem before the Chiefs-Chargers game in Carson, California. Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star
Some players sat out the national anthem before the Chiefs-Chargers game in Carson, California. Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

National

NFL commissioner tells owners that ‘everyone should stand for the national anthem’

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 10, 2017 2:13 PM

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday wrote a letter to all 32 league owners regarding the protests that have taken place during the national anthem, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

In the letter, which Schefter shared on his Facebook page, Goodell wrote that the “current dispute over the National Anthem is threatening to erode the unifying power of our game, and is now dividing us, and our players, from many fans across the country.”

Last year, former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick sat down and later took a knee during the playing of the national anthem as protest against racial injustice. More players have joined the protests and President Donald Trump spoke out against the activity in September and has continued to do so.

Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters has sat during the playing of the national anthem at every game this season.

Goodell would like players to stand, but the national anthem is not mentioned in the NFL rulebook. However, players “should” stand for the anthem, according to the league’s game operation manual.

“Like many of our fans, we believe that everyone should stand for the National Anthem,” Goodell wrote. “It is an important moment in our game,” Goodell wrote. “We want to honor our flag and our country, and our fans expect that of us. We also care deeply about our players and respect their opinions and concerns about critical social issues. The controversy over the Anthem is a barrier to having honest conversations and making real progress on the underlying issues. We need to move past this controversy, and we want to do that together with our players.”

Could the NFL change the language in the operations manual to require players to stand without consent of the players?

“I don’t believe that the anthem per se is an issue that’s collective bargained,” NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said Tuesday a conference call, per ProFootballTalk.com.

The Goodell letter notes that during NFL committee meetings in September, the league heard from players about issues that are essential to them, and the the league met with NFL Players Association leaders last week about the protests.

The NFL, Goodell wrote, “would include such elements as an in-season platform to promote the work of our players on these core issues, and that will help to promote positive change in our country.”

Goodell said in the letter that the issue will be a topic of discussion at league meetings next week in New York.

“Everyone involved in the game needs to come together on a path forward to continue to be a force for good within our communities, protect the game, and preserve our relationship with fans throughout the country,” Goodell wrote. The NFL is at its best when we ourselves are unified. In that spirit, let’s resolve that next week we will meet this challenge in a unified and positive way.”

Here is the entire letter:

More Videos

Texas Tech put on lockdown after campus police officer shot 0:32

Texas Tech put on lockdown after campus police officer shot

Pause
AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties 0:14

Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

Need a snuggle buddy? So does Leah - a Chihuahua mix looking for her furr-ever home! 0:06

Need a snuggle buddy? So does Leah - a Chihuahua mix looking for her furr-ever home!

The State Fair Chronicles: Introduction 1:03

The State Fair Chronicles: Introduction

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Texas Tech commit throws 5 touchdown passes against FW Dunbar 1:12

Texas Tech commit throws 5 touchdown passes against FW Dunbar

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill 1:30

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4

  • Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

    It all started with sitting down during the anthem, which no one noticed at first. Here's how quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest turned into a pivotal movement for the NFL and its players.

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

It all started with sitting down during the anthem, which no one noticed at first. Here's how quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest turned into a pivotal movement for the NFL and its players.

Eric Garland McClatchy

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Texas Tech put on lockdown after campus police officer shot 0:32

Texas Tech put on lockdown after campus police officer shot

Pause
AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties 0:14

Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

Need a snuggle buddy? So does Leah - a Chihuahua mix looking for her furr-ever home! 0:06

Need a snuggle buddy? So does Leah - a Chihuahua mix looking for her furr-ever home!

The State Fair Chronicles: Introduction 1:03

The State Fair Chronicles: Introduction

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Texas Tech commit throws 5 touchdown passes against FW Dunbar 1:12

Texas Tech commit throws 5 touchdown passes against FW Dunbar

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill 1:30

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4

  • AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

    AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

View More Video