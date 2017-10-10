She posted a photo on Facebook of a snake that bit her. 'Is it poisonous???'

More Videos 0:32 Texas Tech put on lockdown after campus police officer shot Pause 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 0:14 Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties 2:15 Witness describes horror of Las Vegas shooting 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:06 Need a snuggle buddy? So does Leah - a Chihuahua mix looking for her furr-ever home! 2:08 Packers and Cowboys fans may hate each other during the game, but first they love to tailgate - together 1:30 Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill 1:19 Do you know these three men allegedly burglarizing a Footlocker? Dallas PD asks for the public's help 1:14 It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Snake bites, and sightings of slithering reptiles increase in 2017 The Carolinas Poison Center reports that calls about snake bites have nearly quadrupled compared to the same time period last year. Experts say to use caution and common sense to avoid getting bitten. The Carolinas Poison Center reports that calls about snake bites have nearly quadrupled compared to the same time period last year. Experts say to use caution and common sense to avoid getting bitten. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

