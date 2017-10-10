Dark secrets of Florida juvenile justice: ‘honey-bun hits,’ illicit sex, cover-ups

More Videos 0:32 Texas Tech put on lockdown after campus police officer shot Pause 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 0:14 Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties 2:15 Witness describes horror of Las Vegas shooting 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:06 Need a snuggle buddy? So does Leah - a Chihuahua mix looking for her furr-ever home! 2:08 Packers and Cowboys fans may hate each other during the game, but first they love to tailgate - together 1:30 Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill 1:19 Do you know these three men allegedly burglarizing a Footlocker? Dallas PD asks for the public's help 1:14 It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Daly on replacing defective cameras: It’s expensive but happening DJJ Secretary Christina K. Daly says the juvenile justice system is replacing cameras that are out of date and don't adequately deter abuse, including those at the Miami-Dade lockup where Elord Revolte died. The department says those cameras have been upgraded. DJJ Secretary Christina K. Daly says the juvenile justice system is replacing cameras that are out of date and don't adequately deter abuse, including those at the Miami-Dade lockup where Elord Revolte died. The department says those cameras have been upgraded. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com

