IKEA’s dog blankets are part of the new Lurvig pet furniture line.
IKEA’s dog blankets are part of the new Lurvig pet furniture line. Instagram user @703neeeeya Screengrab
IKEA’s dog blankets are part of the new Lurvig pet furniture line. Instagram user @703neeeeya Screengrab

National

Finally, your pet can be as trendy as you are, with this new IKEA furniture line

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

October 10, 2017 10:52 AM

Without opposable thumbs, your best four-legged friends probably don’t have the basic construction skills required to assemble most of the furniture from Swedish megastore IKEA.

But that’s no reason for them to have to curl up on the cold hardwood floor. The store’s new pet furniture line caters to those whose pets are full-fledged family members.

It’s called “Lurvig,” which means “hairy” in Swedish, and the line just launched in five countries — the U.S., Japan, France, Canada and Portugal — Mashable reported.

The potential for cuteness here is, of course, off the charts, as social media users promptly noticed when the line began appearing in stores.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Created by pet-loving designers with support from trained veterinarians, the range covers all the bases of our shared life with pets indoors and out, so you and your pet can enjoy your home together,” the online catalog says.

Right, because if there’s one thing your pet doesn’t already do enough, it’s enjoying all the things to lie on.

The furniture and accessories are also pretty inexpensive, with items such as a dog-sized sofa/bed going for $49.99, chic blankets at $19.99 and collar bling/identification pendants for 99 cents.

The “cat house on legs with pad” pictured below is the most expensive item in the line, at $54.98, floof not included.

Because by all means, your pet’s comfort level is always a concern.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School

    The FBI’s Hazardous Devices School at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, plays a key role in training and certifying all of the nation’s public safety bomb technicians.

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School 2:28

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video