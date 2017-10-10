Finally, your pet can be as trendy as you are, with this new IKEA furniture line

Without opposable thumbs, your best four-legged friends probably don’t have the basic construction skills required to assemble most of the furniture from Swedish megastore IKEA.
But that’s no reason for them to have to curl up on the cold hardwood floor. The store’s new pet furniture line caters to those whose pets are full-fledged family members.
It’s called “Lurvig,” which means “hairy” in Swedish, and the line just launched in five countries — the U.S., Japan, France, Canada and Portugal — Mashable reported.
The potential for cuteness here is, of course, off the charts, as social media users promptly noticed when the line began appearing in stores.
“Created by pet-loving designers with support from trained veterinarians, the range covers all the bases of our shared life with pets indoors and out, so you and your pet can enjoy your home together,” the online catalog says.
Right, because if there’s one thing your pet doesn’t already do enough, it’s enjoying all the things to lie on.
The furniture and accessories are also pretty inexpensive, with items such as a dog-sized sofa/bed going for $49.99, chic blankets at $19.99 and collar bling/identification pendants for 99 cents.
The “cat house on legs with pad” pictured below is the most expensive item in the line, at $54.98, floof not included.
Because by all means, your pet’s comfort level is always a concern.
Consumer pet care spending rising as birth rates falling. #correlation https://t.co/NIA5xy3AtZ— Patrick W. Watson (@PatrickW) October 10, 2017
Ikea just launched a pet furniture collection so brb, going to buy several coffee tables and mini couches for our cats pic.twitter.com/mplkwWexR9— {•Mandi•} (@TheStoryEstate) October 9, 2017
