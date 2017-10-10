The Latest: Trump vows help in fighting California wildfires

More Videos 0:32 Texas Tech put on lockdown after campus police officer shot Pause 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 0:14 Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties 1:12 A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 0:06 Need a snuggle buddy? So does Leah - a Chihuahua mix looking for her furr-ever home! 1:03 The State Fair Chronicles: Introduction 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 1:12 Texas Tech commit throws 5 touchdown passes against FW Dunbar 1:30 Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California A local firefighter and resident react to the wildfires that have effected thousands of Californians across eight counties in Northern California. A local firefighter and resident react to the wildfires that have effected thousands of Californians across eight counties in Northern California. AP

A local firefighter and resident react to the wildfires that have effected thousands of Californians across eight counties in Northern California. AP