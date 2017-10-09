The Latest: State help given to probe of officer's death

This undated photo provided by Texas Tech University shows Hollis Daniels. A Texas Tech University police officer has been shot and killed at the campus police headquarters, prompting a lockdown of the campus on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. University spokesman Chris Cook says campus police brought Daniels, suspected of drug violations to police headquarters on Monday. The suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head, killing him and then fled on foot and has not been captured, according to Cook. Texas Tech University via AP)