National

Allman Brothers Band co-founder's wife gets 30 days in jail

The Associated Press

October 09, 2017 7:17 PM

SARASOTA, Fla.

The wife of an Allman Brothers Band founding member has been sentenced to 30 days in jail for pointing a rifle at members of a rowing team in Florida.

News outlets report that 62-year-old Donna Betts reported to the Sarasota County jail last week to begin serving her sentence. She previously pleaded no contest to one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. The wife of guitarist Dickey Betts had initially been charged with 18 counts.

In March, a 911 caller said Donna Betts was standing on the dock behind her home, pointing a rifle toward about 100 teens and coaches from the Sarasota Crew rowing team.

Arrest records say Betts threatened to shoot them and called 911, saying the rowers have destroyed her life.

She lives next to the team's practice facility.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video