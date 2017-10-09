Wind-whipped wildfires sweep through California wine country

More Videos 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know Pause 1:12 A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 2:15 Witness describes horror of Las Vegas shooting 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 2:08 Packers and Cowboys fans may hate each other during the game, but first they love to tailgate - together 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4 1:12 Thanks to Lady Bird Johnson, your daily commute is (probably) filled with wildflowers, not junkyards 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:36 Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 0:44 Here's why TCU alum Dan Jenkins donated his papers to Texas. Hint: He hasn't changed his loyalty Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties At least five brush fires burning in northern California forced residents to evacuate in Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties on October 8, local media reported. This video shows a fire burning in the Mendocino area. At least five brush fires burning in northern California forced residents to evacuate in Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties on October 8, local media reported. This video shows a fire burning in the Mendocino area. Instagram/terpaveli via Storyful

