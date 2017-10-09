National

Candidates for Virginia governor set for 3rd, final debate

By ALAN SUDERMAN Associated Press

October 09, 2017 8:00 PM

WISE, Va.

The two major party candidates in Virginia's closely watched race for governor made pointed attacks at each other at their final debate ahead of Election Day next month.

Republican Ed Gillespie and Democrat Ralph Northam squared off Monday at the University of Virginia at Wise in the state's far southwest. The region, hit hard by a decline in coal mining, strongly backed Donald Trump in last year's presidential election.

But the president did not come up in the debate. Instead, Gillespie accused Northam of being an absentee lieutenant governor who had neglected rural Virginia, while Northam blasted Gillespie for his past career as a Washington lobbyist who has worked only to help the rich.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video