‘Babycakes’ had drugs for sale, cops say – and the wrong cellphone number

Steven Lowe received a strange text from someone calling themselves “Babycakes” offering to sell him narcotics.
One big problem for “Babycakes” – Lowe works for the Bristol, Va., police department.
Bristol police arrested Chanin Miller, 46, of Chesapeake, Va., on Sept. 30 on suspicion of possessing a schedule III controlled substance with the intent to distribute. She was later released on $2,000 bail, reports WJHL.
Miller had earlier inadvertently texted Lowe with several offers to sell sublingual strips of Suboxone, a drug used to treat opioid addiction. The offers, signed “babycakes,” were intended for a friend, reports The Bristol Herald-Courier.
Lowe continued the conversation with Miller and eventually arranged to meet her in Bristol to purchase the drugs. On Sept. 30, she texted him the name of her motel and scheduled a meeting in a Walmart parking lot in Bristol.
As Miller left the motel later that day, police waiting nearby pulled her over and arrested her. Officers found 58 Suboxone strips with a current street value of about $1,100 in her vehicle, police said.
Capt. Maynard Ratcliff of the Bristol Police Department told the newspaper that he doesn’t recall dealing with a similar case of someone mistakenly texting police with drugs for sale.
“The only thing close is when people get caught up in prostitution stings and come from elsewhere to arrange meetings,” he said.
But the incident may sound familiar to Florida police. Hasan Burke, 20, of Palm Bay, Fla., was arrested after texting a West Melbourne officer Sept. 23 with an offer to sell marijuana.
