Sorry, ‘Rick and Morty’ fans, McDonald’s is quickly running out of Szechuan Sauce

Hope you got to that Szechuan Sauce, schwiftly, ‘Rick and Morty’ fans.
According to angry reports on social media from some of the hit cartoon’s more fervent fans, some locations had run out of Uncle Rick’s favorite dipping sauce, which was back in select stores for one day and one day only, even before the promotion was set to start, at 2 p.m.
Hey @McDonalds how can your restaurants run out szechuan sauce at 11am if it's not available till 2? Hmmm...— Chris Keeney (@Mr_Pennyworth) October 7, 2017
@McDonalds how are you gonna just run out of Szechuan sauce like that pic.twitter.com/zGGMQsgZmd— Joshua Reuting (@josh_0101) October 7, 2017
We are hearing the McDonalds by UCF only has 20 packets of SZECHUAN SAUCE, @UCF_McD is this true? @McDonalds— UCF Knight News (@UCFKnightNews) October 7, 2017
mcdonalds really ruined the szechuan sauce promotion— ego (@EvgeniMaIkinEgo) October 7, 2017
In a somewhat predictable turn of events, lines started forming at some of the “select” few participating McDonald’s locations hours before “that Mulan McNuggets sauce,” as Rick calls it in the show, was even available. Find the select locations here, but don’t assume just becuase your location is on the list that you’ll be able to get any.
Got there an hour early for Szechuan sauce. Left because McDonald’s was only sent 30 packets. Sending bad vibes to McDonald’s Corporate smh can’t complete my serie arc now #szechuansauce pic.twitter.com/MTuAOSqwfG— Amber Cocchiola (@frenchhornist) October 7, 2017
Definitely not getting any Szechuan Sauce today pic.twitter.com/xKvcu6SqL0— GravityFallsCipher (@TheMysteryofGF) October 7, 2017
The McDonald’s press release did specify that each location would only get a “really, really limited” quantity of sauce packets, but the forewarning didn’t make the realization of the sauce scarcity any easier to swallow for some.
In one case, in the Druid Hills neighborhood in Atlanta, the police even had to be called in to break up a Szechuan Sauce related tussle, according to Twitter user @Easypickens14.
Fight broke out at McDonald's at Druid hills over szechuan sauce. People are starting to get angry cops just showed up! #szechuansauce pic.twitter.com/JC47hNdaxZ— General Neyland (@Easypickens14) October 7, 2017
And among the more heartbreaking, but in retrospect inevitable, results of the whole ordeal, Twitter user @iamchickenboi was left out in the cold of an unforgiving universe, with his face telling the tale.
I drove over an hour for this. Extremely disappointed. #notmyrestaurant #szechuansauce @McDonalds pic.twitter.com/i2zh6nKn7a— Ian (@iamchickenboi) October 7, 2017
Here are a few of the reactions gathered Saturday:
