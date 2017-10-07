The Latest: Official: Note in room aided shooting precision

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 file photo, police officers stand at the scene of a mass shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, in Las Vegas. Police who have yet to find Stephen Paddock's motive for the massacre said Friday that they will enlist the public's help. Billboards will serve as a stark reminder that investigators remain stumped about what drove a gunman to mow down concertgoers from a perch in the high-rise casino hotel. John Locher, File AP Photo