WHAT'S HAPPENING: Note might have had shooting calculations

FILE - This undated photo provided by Eric Paddock shows his brother, Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock. On Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival killing dozens and wounding hundreds. Police who have yet to find Paddock's motive for the massacre said Friday, that they will enlist the public's help with billboards that ask people with credible information to call the FBI. Courtesy of Eric Paddock via AP, File)