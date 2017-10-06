A psychic charged $3.5 million for exorcisms. But she didn’t see the IRS coming.

A Massachusetts woman who paid a purported psychic $3.5 million for “repeated exorcisms” and “spiritual cleansing” is about to get her money back — in part because the psychic hid the paranormally-gotten gains from the Internal Revenue Service, according to the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Sally Ann Johnson, 41, of south Florida, pleaded guilty to charges of tax evasion in a Boston federal court on Thursday after she allegedly impeded the IRS by hiding payments she had received from a Martha’s Vineyard woman. Johnson didn’t file tax returns or pay taxes on any of the income she made from the woman between 2007 and 2014.
Johnson was paid, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said, “to purportedly perform spiritual cleansing and healing services to rid the woman of demons through repeated exorcisms.” The woman was over 70 years old when she met Johnson, according to Reuters.
“I honestly did not do the right thing,” Johnson said.
Her plea agreement means she will repay the Martha’s Vineyard woman, as well as paying restitution to the IRS on any taxes she should have paid. Johnson’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 17, 2018.
The U.S. Attorney said the psychic went to elaborate lengths to hide her exorcism earnings.
“Johnson used an alias and directed the woman to send payments to at least three different bank accounts with which Johnson was associated, including an account in another person’s name,” Acting U.S. Attorney William Weinreb said in a statement to Patch.
And that wasn’t all.
“Johnson then withdrew large portions of the woman’s payments from the accounts in cash,” he said. “In addition, Johnson accrued substantial charges on a credit card held in the name of the elderly woman, who ultimately paid the credit card bills, thereby concealing from the IRS the true extent of Johnson’s income,” Weinreb said.
The psychic is variously known as Sally Ann Johnson, Angela Johnson, Angelia Johnson and Sally Reed, according to the U.S. attorney.
She owned a host of psychic-related businesses, according to the Vineyard Gazette, including Flatiron Psychic, Psychic Match Inc., and Psychic Spiritual Salon Inc. Each offered psychic readings, cleansings, meditation and more.
“Neither Johnson nor any of the businesses she operated filed a tax return or paid taxes on the income she received from the woman,” Weinreb said.
The charges Johnson faces could carry a sentence of up to three years in prison as well as a fine of as much as $250,000 or double the gain or loss the offense caused, according to the Cape Cod Times.
