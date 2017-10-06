Why some people are angrily comparing limiting contraceptive coverage to gun control

Gun regulation and birth control don’t seem particularly related at first glance, but after the events of this week many people are angrily drawing comparisons between the two issues.
President Donald Trump’s administration announced Friday that it was rolling back the birth control coverage mandate instituted under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. That means certain employers are now exempt from providing free birth control coverage to women in their health care plans, provided their objections are based on “sincerely held religious beliefs” or have “moral convictions” against it.
The Trump administration gave a few reasons for the decision, including that applying the birth control mandate to those with strong religious beliefs against it “does not serve a compelling governmental interest.”
But another reason seems to have spurred the comparison to gun control among some on social media. In listing health risks the administration said can be associated with the use of contraceptives, it says the mandate could promote “risky sexual behavior” among some teenagers and young adults.
Can guns be as regulated as my birth control or is that just completely out of the question? #HandsOffMyBC— lea (@leaapeck) October 6, 2017
Given the Las Vegas shooting that occurred Monday, ending 58 innocent lives and injuring more than 500 others, gun regulations have become a major part of the national discussion this week. While Republican lawmakers have signaled they are willing to consider gun regulations on certain accessories, they’ve said little about any other additional regulations.
In addition to Second Amendment rights, many conservatives argue that additional gun regulations would only keep guns out of the hands of law-abiding Americans — and not the criminals who would use them for murder.
So the Trump administration’s argument that regulating birth control would stop risky sexual behavior among adolescents spurred some outrage.
Birth control? BAN IT!!— jacob. (@jacobeschborn) October 4, 2017
Abortion? BAN IT!!
Gay Marriage? BAN IT!!
Guns? Banning things never work, people will always find a way.
what if we tell the GOP that birth control is like a tiny little gun that protects our uterus— Geraldine (@everywhereist) October 6, 2017
Ladies bear with me I haven't slept enough this week but if we hide all the guns in our vaginas, Congress will HAVE to regulate them!!!— Bess Kalb (@bessbell) October 4, 2017
Others responded that the government wasn’t taking away birth control, it was just rolling back a mandate that said employers had to pay for it.
They aren’t taking away birth control, they just want you to pay for it... how is it unfair to pay for goods or services that you use?— jv (@JvJiffy) October 6, 2017
