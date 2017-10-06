This dog was found beside her dead companion on a busy highway. She wouldn’t leave

More Videos 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know Pause 0:56 Indiana cop shoots at actor holding prop gun 1:49 Panthers’ Cam Newton issues apology on Twitter after making sexist remarks to female reporter 2:09 How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 0:26 OU fraternity sued over injuries to son of former Dallas Cowboys star 1:14 New Dickies Arena takes shape at Will Rogers 0:42 Arlington police need help identifying this man accused of using stolen credit cards 2:13 Grapevine PD releases new parking lot video to help ID Target man accused of lewd comments 0:55 Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 0:36 Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Police officers rescue German Shepherd abandoned on side of highway Troopers from Totowa Station responded to the report of two dogs on the shoulder of Interstate 280 in Newark. One was a Pit Bull that was deceased. The other, a German Shepherd, was rescued and taken back to the station. Troopers from Totowa Station responded to the report of two dogs on the shoulder of Interstate 280 in Newark. One was a Pit Bull that was deceased. The other, a German Shepherd, was rescued and taken back to the station. New Jersey State Police

