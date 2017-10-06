Are you part of the Whole Foods data breach? Here’s how to find out

Whole Foods has rolled out a new online tool to help consumers figure out if their credit card information may have been compromised.
Customers can enter their city and state here to discover which markets near them were hit by a recent data breach.
The company, based in Austin, Texas, revealed last week that payment card information had been hacked from some of its locations, particularly taprooms and full table-service restaurants inside some stores.
“These venues use a different point of sale system than the company’s primary store checkout systems, and payment cards used at the primary store checkout systems were not affected,” Whole Foods reports. The breach does not affect customers at Amazon, which recently acquired Whole Foods.
The company did not reveal how many consumers were affected. It encouraged consumers whose data may have been breached to closely monitor payment card statements and report any unauthorized activity to their bank or credit card company.
Comments