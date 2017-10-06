Stymied police seek help in uncovering Vegas gunman's motive

Sherri Camperchioli helps set up some of the crosses that arrived in Las Vegas today to honor the victims of the mass shooting on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. A gunman opened fire on an outdoor music concert on Sunday killing dozens and injuring hundreds.
Gregory Bull
AP Photo
This photo combination shows some of the victims of the mass shooting that occurred at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Top row from left are: Heather Warino Alvarado, Steven Berger, Denise Burditus, Sandy Casey, Andrea Castilla, Denise Cohen, Austin Davis and Tom Day Jr. Second row from left are: Stacee Etcheber, Brian Fraser, Keri Lynn Galvan, Dana Gardner, Angie Gomez, Rocio Guillen, Charleston Hartfield and Nicol Kimura. Third row from left are: Jessica Klymchuk, Rhonda LeRocque, Kelsey Meadows, Calla Medig, Sonny Melton, Adrian Murfitt, Rachael Parker and John Phippen. Bottom row from left are: Melissa Ramirez, Jordyn Rivera, Quinton Robbins, Bailey Schweitzer, Laura Shipp and Brennan Stewart.
AP Photo)
Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg updates the media on the status of the work his bureau is handling in the wake of a mass shooting on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Stephen Paddock opened fire on an outdoor music concert on Sunday killing dozens and injuring hundreds.
John Locher
AP Photo
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo listens to a question during a media briefing at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Investigators trying to figure out the Las Vegas gunman, Stephen Paddock's state of mind have so far been stymied by the secret life he appeared to lead before the attack on a country music concert on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday.
Las Vegas Sun via AP
Steve Marcus
A man pauses at a memorial for the victims of a mass shooting in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Stephen Paddock opened fire on an outdoor music concert on Sunday killing dozens and injuring hundreds.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
This undated photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Marilou Danley. Danley, 62, returned to the United States from the Philippines on Tuesday night, Oct. 3, 2017, and was met at Los Angeles International Airport by FBI agents, according to a law enforcement official. Authorities are trying to determine why Stephen Paddock, Danley's boyfriend, killed dozens of people in Las Vegas Oct. 1, in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP, File)
Aaron Rouse, special agent in charge of the Las Vegas Division of the FBI, responds to a question during a media briefing at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Investigators trying to figure out the Las Vegas gunman, Stephen Paddock's state of mind have so far been stymied by the secret life he appeared to lead before the attack on a country music concert on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday.
Las Vegas Sun via AP
Steve Marcus
Alyssia Washington, 24, of Flint, Mich., gasps aloud as she tries to hold back tears while names of identified victims from the Las Vegas mass shooting are read aloud, while standing in a circle of more than 50 University of Michigan-Flint students and faculty members during a vigil at the McKinnon Plaza on campus Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 in downtown Flint.
The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP
Jake May
The marquee at the W Hotel shows a sign for the victims of a mass shooting on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Stephen Paddock opened fire on an outdoor music concert on Sunday killing dozens and injuring hundreds.
John Locher
AP Photo
Chicago Police Bureau of Organized Crime Chief Anthony Riccio speaks at a news conference accompanied by Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Chicago. Riccio says there will be "significantly" more undercover officers working during Sunday's Chicago Marathon than in years past after a gunman opened fire on an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas earlier this week. He says the department will increase the number of undercover officers working Monday night when the Bears play at Soldier Field and next week when the Cubs return to Wrigley Field for the National League playoffs.
Teresa Crawford
AP Photo
The Blackstone Hotel sits on Michigan Avenue across the street from Chicago's Grant Park on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Chicago. Stephen Paddock, opened fire on an outdoor music concert on Sunday, Oct. 1, killing dozens and injuring hundreds in Las Vegas. In August, Paddock, booked a room at the Blackstone Hotel that overlooks the park where the Lollapalooza music festival was held that weekend, a law enforcement official said Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP Photo
The Blackstone Hotel, left, sits on Michigan Avenue, across the street from Chicago's Grant Park on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Chicago. Stephen Paddock, opened fire on an outdoor music concert on Sunday, Oct. 1, killing dozens and injuring hundreds in Las Vegas. In August, Paddock, booked a room at the Blackstone Hotel that overlooks the park where the Lollapalooza music festival was held that weekend, a law enforcement official said Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP Photo
Sherri Camperchioli, left, and Jordan Cassel help set up some of the crosses that arrived in Las Vegas today to honor the victims of the mass shooting on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. A gunman opened fire on an outdoor music concert on Sunday killing dozens and injuring hundreds.
Gregory Bull
AP Photo
Veronica Hartfield, stands with her son, Ayzayah Hartfield during a candlelight vigil for her husband, Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Hartfield was killed during the Sunday night shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.
Gregory Bull
AP Photo
People attend a candlelight memorial for Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Hartfield was killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons at a country music festival Sunday. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured.
John Locher
AP Photo
Greg Zanis stands in front of crosses he placed near the city's famous sign Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. The crosses are in honor of those killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons onto a country music festival Sunday. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured.
Gregory Bull
AP Photo
Greg Zanis arranges crosses near the city's famous sign Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. The crosses are in honor of those killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons onto a country music festival Sunday. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured.
Gregory Bull
AP Photo
People walk by crosses placed near Las Vegas' famous sign Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. The crosses are in honor of those killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons at a country music festival Sunday. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured.
Gregory Bull
AP Photo
Veronica Hartfield, center right, walks alongside her son, Ayzayah Hartfield, center, as they arrive to a candlelight vigil for her husband, Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Hartfield was killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons at a country music festival Sunday. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured.
Gregory Bull
AP Photo
Seven-year-old Nathan Ehlers, left, and his eight-year-old brother Charlie Ehlers attend a a candlelight memorial for Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Hartfield was killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons at a country music festival Sunday.
John Locher
AP Photo
Flowers adorn chairs before a candlelight memorial for Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Hartfield was killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons at a country music festival Sunday.
John Locher
AP Photo
Ebony Saunders, left, hugs Greg Zanis in front of his memorial crosses Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Saunders had friends at the country music festival when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons Sunday. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured, but Saunders' friends were unharmed. Zanis placed 58 crosses near the city's famous welcome sign in honor of those killed.
Gregory Bull
AP Photo
Las Vegas police officer Jonathon Ghebrecristos, second from right, cries during a candlelight vigil for fellow Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Hartfield was killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons at a country music festival Sunday. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured.
Gregory Bull
AP Photo
Las Vegas police Sgt. Ryan Fryman, right, and other officers attend a candlelight memorial for Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Hartfield was killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons at a country music festival Sunday.
John Locher
AP Photo
People attend a candlelight memorial for Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Hartfield was killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons at a country music festival Sunday.
John Locher
AP Photo
People attend a candlelight memorial for Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Hartfield was killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons at a country music festival Sunday.
John Locher
AP Photo
Veronica Hartfield, wife of Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield, embraces son Ayzayah Hartfield during a candlelight memorial for the officer, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Hartfield was killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons at a country music festival Sunday.
John Locher
AP Photo
Veronica Hartfield, wife of Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield, and son Ayzayah Hartfield stand during a candlelight memorial for the officer, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Hartfield was killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons at a country music festival Sunday.
John Locher
AP Photo
Veronica Hartfield embraces her son, Ayzayah Hartfield during a candlelight memorial for her husband, Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Hartfield was killed during the Sunday night shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured.
Gregory Bull
AP Photo
Friends and fellow officers attend a candlelight memorial for Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Hartfield was killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons at a country music festival Sunday. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured.
John Locher
AP Photo
From left, Veronica Hartfield, wife of Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield, embraces son Ayzayah Hartfield beside daughter Savannah Hartfield during a candlelight memorial for the officer, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Hartfield was killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons at a country music festival Sunday. Dozens of people were killed and hundred were injured.
John Locher
AP Photo
People attend a candlelight memorial for Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Hartfield was killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons at a country music festival Sunday. Dozens were killed and hundreds were injured.
John Locher
AP Photo
A memorial displaying 58 crosses by Greg Zanis stands at the Welcome To Las Vegas Sign on Thursday, October 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Each cross has the name of a victim killed during the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival this past Sunday. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured.
Las Vegas Sun via AP
Mikayla Whitmore
Nancy Hardy, of Las Vegas, touches a flower on a cross placed in honor of mass shooting victim John Phippen, of Santa Clarita, Calif., Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. A gunman opened fire on an outdoor music concert on Sunday killing dozens and injuring hundreds.
Gregory Bull
AP Photo
Manuela Barela passes crosses set up to honor those killed during the mass shooting Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. A gunman, Stephen Paddock, opened fire on an outdoor music concert on Sunday killing dozens and injuring hundreds.
Gregory Bull
AP Photo
Members of the FBI walk among piles of personal items at the scene of a mass shooting Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Stephen Paddock opened fire on an outdoor music concert on Sunday killing dozens and injuring hundreds.
John Locher
AP Photo
Comments