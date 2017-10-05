This combination photo shows Lin-Manuel Miranda, top row from left, Rita Moreno, Jennifer Lopez, and bottom row from left, Camilla Cabello, Marc Anthony and Luis Fonsi who are a few of the musicians who have participated in the new original song, "Almost Like Praying” to help raise money for Puerto Rican hurricane relief.
National

J.Lo, Estefan, Miranda and Fonsi sing to help Puerto Rico

By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer

October 05, 2017 11:11 PM

NEW YORK

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has released a new original song to help raise money for Puerto Rican hurricane relief and he's enlisted some of the biggest Latin stars in music.

"Almost Like Praying" features Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Camila Cabello, Gloria Estefan, Fat Joe, Luis Fonsi, John Leguizamo and Rita Moreno, among many others. All proceeds from the download and stream go to The Hispanic Federation's disaster relief fund .

The song borrows from "Maria," the classic song from Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's "West Side Story" and Miranda said the song popped into his head after the hurricane by the same name devastated Puerto Rico on Sept. 20.

The song's lyrics list all of the 78 towns of Puerto Rico.

