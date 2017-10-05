Minnesota Lynx players Sylvia Fowles, left and Maya Moore hold up all four WNBA Championship trophies as they arrive at Williams Arena for the celebration Thursday night, Oct. 5, 2017 in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Lynx players Sylvia Fowles, left and Maya Moore hold up all four WNBA Championship trophies as they arrive at Williams Arena for the celebration Thursday night, Oct. 5, 2017 in Minneapolis. Star Tribune via AP Jeff Wheeler

Parade, rally held for WNBA champion Minnesota Lynx

The Associated Press

October 05, 2017 9:36 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

For the fourth time in seven seasons, the Minnesota Lynx and their fans celebrated a WNBA championship with a parade.

The Star Tribune reports fans lined the street Thursday evening as Maya Moore and other Lynx players slowly made their way toward a rally at Williams Arena in the back of several convertibles.

At the arena, players and coaches were greeted by hundreds of fans. St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman and Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges both read proclamations at the rally.

Hodges called the Lynx the "best basketball team in the world."

Head coach Cheryl Reeve thanked the crowd, saying "you are the best fans in the WNBA."

The Lynx topped the Los Angeles Sparks in Game 5 of the finals on Wednesday night.

