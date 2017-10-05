Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a fundraiser for Faulkner University, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Montgomery, Ala.
National

Trump Jr. defends dad's response to racial protests

By BILL BARROW Associated Press

October 05, 2017 9:22 PM

MONTGOMERY, Alabama

Donald Trump Jr. is defending how his father's responded to this summer's violent racial protests and blaming campus liberals for an atmosphere the younger Trump says is unfair to conservatives.

Trump Jr. says it should not have been controversial for his father to blame "both sides" for the August violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump Jr. didn't mention the incident in Charlottesville in which a white nationalist plowed a car into a crowd, killing a counter-protester. But the president's son is noting a onetime Bernie Sanders supporter who shot Republican congressmen gathered at a congressional baseball practice in June.

Trump Jr. is speaking at a private Christian university in Alabama.

He is sidestepping the ongoing FBI probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.

