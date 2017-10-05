National

The Latest: Another USC medical school dean resigns

The Associated Press

October 05, 2017 9:19 PM

The Latest on the resignation of USC's medical school dean (all times local):

7:10 p.m.

The man who replaced the disgraced dean of USC's medical school has resigned after less than a year.

Dr. Rohit Varma resigned Thursday as head of the Keck School of Medicine.

USC's provost says Varma chose to step down after the university learned "previously undisclosed information" that caused officials to lose confidence in his ability to lead the medical school.

Details weren't supplied but the Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/2xln1lL) says Varma was disciplined 15 years ago over allegations that he sexually harassed a researcher.

The Times says USC paid the woman more than $100,000 and temporarily blocked Varma from becoming a full faculty member.

A request for comment from Varma wasn't immediately returned.

Varma replaced Dr. Carmen A. Puliafito, who resigned last year. USC later fired Puliafito after the Times reported he kept company with drug users.

___

5:36 p.m.

The man who replaced the disgraced dean of USC's medical school is out after less than a year.

The Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/2xln1lL ) says USC's provost announced Thursday that Dr. Rohit Varma is "no longer dean." The statement says USC lost confidence in Varma "based on previously undisclosed information" the school received in the past few days.

Details weren't supplied but the Times says Varma was disciplined 15 years ago over allegations that he sexually harassed a researcher.

It says USC paid the woman more than $100,000 and temporarily blocked Varma from becoming a full faculty member.

A request for comment from Varma wasn't immediately returned.

Varma replaced Dr. Carmen A. Puliafito, who resigned last year. USC later fired Puliafito after the Times reported he kept company with drug users.

