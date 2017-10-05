Arkansas judge barred from execution cases sues high court

FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file photo, provided by Sherry Simon, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen, lies on a cot at an anti-death penalty demonstration outside the Governor's Mansion in Little Rock, Ark. Griffen, who was barred from considering any execution-related cases after blocking the use of a lethal injection drug and participating in an anti-death penalty demonstration, is suing the state's highest court, saying justices violated his constitutional rights. Sherry Simon via AP, File)