Former Atlanta Falcon Roddy White among those defending Cam Newton

1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know Pause

1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes"

1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes"

1:32 Body found inside a vacant home in southwest Fort Worth

0:46 Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Rams game?

0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 5

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4

0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees