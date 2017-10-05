The Pixel Buds are set for a November release.
Wish you could understand a foreign language? With these headphones, you can

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

October 05, 2017 7:34 AM

If you’ve ever wanted to understand someone speaking another language besides English, Google has some good news for you.

The company announced multiple new products yesterday, but one of them in particular has truly caught the internet’s attention — the Pixel Buds, which among other things, can translate 40 languages, according to the New Yorker.

The Pixel Buds use Google Translate to help users navigate a wide range of foreign languages, including Spanish and French, according to The Verge, which got to try the new product out.

To “speak” another language, a user holds down on one of the ear buds and says “help me speak Spanish,” according to The Verge. Then, while still pressing on one side of the Pixel Buds, the user speaks whatever phrase they want to translate into Spanish.

Then, just let go of the ear bud and the Translate app will deliver the remarks in Spanish.

To translate what another person is saying, simply hold down one of the earbuds while they are speaking and the Translate app will read the statement back to the user’s chosen language, according to the Telegraph.

“Your earphones hear you and your Pixel’s speaker will play the translation in another language,” read a press release from Google, which promoted the device yesterday by showing a conversation between an English- and Swedish-speaking person. “When the other person speaks, you’ll hear the translation right in your ear.”

Here’s an example of how it works.

Many people on Twitter were quick to spread the news about Google’s latest invention — saying it was proof “we are living in the future.”

Of course, the Pixel Buds do more than prepare you for traveling the world. According to Engadget, they can be connected to your phone and play music, make phone calls and give you directions. And, similar to Apple’s Siri, you can ask questions through the Pixel Buds and get an answer in your ear.

The Pixel Buds, which work on all smartphones, are set for a November release with a price tag of $159. Google also announced Wednesday the launch of the Pixel 2, a new Android phone set for a release later this month.

